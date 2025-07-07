Pacers Rookie On Being Drafted by Indiana: 'I'm Right Where I Want To Be'
After the Indiana Pacers finalized a trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs that landed the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Pacers selected guard Kam Jones.
In exchange for the earlier draft pick, the Spurs received a 2030 second-round pick and cash considerations.
Jones, who will wear No. 7 and be included on the Pacers’ Las Vegas Summer League roster, shared his feelings about being drafted by the Pacers.
“First and foremost, this is a dream come true. I’m right where I want to be,” Jones said to reporters on Sunday. “I love the city, I love the people that’s here. Everybody here has been very welcoming. I’m just looking forward to continuing to learn the Pacer way and be that.”
The 23-year-old played all four seasons of his collegiate career with Marquette University. In his senior season, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game across 34 starts. Jones also recorded a 48.3 field goal percentage and 31.1 three-point percentage.
Jones was one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year award and one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award presented to the nation’s top point guard for the 2024-25 season. He was also a unanimous All-Big East First-Team selection and consensus Second-Team All-American as a senior.
As the Pacers navigate next season without their injured star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Jones could take on a larger role than anticipated for a rookie. If he can find similar success in his professional career, Jones will add more point guard depth on Indiana’s roster.
The Pacers also drafted guard Taelon Peter from Liberty University in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. Peter will also be on the Pacers’ Summer League roster.
Peter averaged 13.7 points and four rebounds per game in his final collegiate season. Additionally, Peter logged a 57.8 field-goal percentage and 45.3 three-point percentage, while leading the nation in true shooting percentage (.7240).
He helped Liberty reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021, where the Flames lost 81-52 to No. 5 seed Oregon in the Round of 64.
Jones and Peter are expected to be solid additions to a Pacers’ roster missing Haliburton and center Myles Turner.
