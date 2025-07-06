All Pacers

Pacers Announce Trade, Acquire Guard From West Squad

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) plays the ball defended by New Mexico Lobos forward Filip Borovicanin (8) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have acquired the draft rights to Kam Jones, the 38th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft via the San Antonio Spurs.

Jones was traded in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick (Sacramento Kings' own) and cash considerations.

The guard will also wear No.7 and be included on the Las Vegas Summer League roster, according to the team.

This story will be updated....

