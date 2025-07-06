Pacers Announce Trade, Acquire Guard From West Squad
The Indiana Pacers have acquired the draft rights to Kam Jones, the 38th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft via the San Antonio Spurs.
Jones was traded in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick (Sacramento Kings' own) and cash considerations.
The guard will also wear No.7 and be included on the Las Vegas Summer League roster, according to the team.
