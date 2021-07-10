Pacers Share Interview With Kyle Mangas

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Kyle Mangas.

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview on Wednesday with Kyle Mangas who played college basketball for Indiana Wesleyan.

The video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the official Twitter account of the Pacers.

Mangas is a guard who played his high school basketball in Warsaw, Indiana.

More on Mangas and the other players who worked out for them can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com.

Related stories on NBA basketball