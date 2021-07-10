Pacers Share New 2021 NBA Draft Hat
The NBA Draft will take place on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the first round.
The Indiana Pacers have shared a photo of their 2021 NBA Draft hat that the rookies they select will be wearing on draft night.
A photo of the hat can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Pacers Team Store Twitter account, and the Tweet with the Pacers sharing the photo can also be seen in a post embedded below.
The NBA Draft will take place at the end of the month on July 29.
