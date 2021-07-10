Sports Illustrated home
Pacers Share New 2021 NBA Draft Hat

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the first round.
The Indiana Pacers have shared a photo of their 2021 NBA Draft hat that the rookies they select will be wearing on draft night.

A photo of the hat can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Pacers Team Store Twitter account, and the Tweet with the Pacers sharing the photo can also be seen in a post embedded below.

The NBA Draft will take place at the end of the month on July 29.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

