Pacers Share Video Of T.J. McConnell's Pre-Draft Interview From 2015

The Pacers shared an old interview of T.J. McConnell.

The Indiana Pacers shared an old video on Thursday of T.J. McConnell's pre-draft interview with the team, and the video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

McConnell worked out for the Pacers when he was a prospect but went undrafted and joined the Philadelphia 76ers, for which he played the first four years of his career.

He later joined the Pacers for the 2019-20 season and has played with them the last two seasons.

He's now going to be a free agent.

Related stories on NBA basketball