Pacers Could Target High-Profile Scorer in Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a middling 6-10 start to their 2024-25 regular season. Even in the NBA's junior varsity conference, that record places them outside of the play-in picture, as the East's No. 11 seed as of this writing.
Indiana obviously has a center problem behind 3-and-D starter Myles Turner. His backups, Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, are both sidelined for the year with Achilles tendon tears. It's imperative the the Pacers ultimately target some kind of replacement for that position via trade.
But Indiana also has a problem of another type entirely — the team has an abundance mediocre wings. One could even argue that it's far too many.
Starters Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have been shelved for weeks with their respective maladies. Bennedict Mathurin has stepped up in their stead. Quenton Jackson is currently the team's fill-in starting small forward, but he's made less of an impact as a scorer.
All-NBA Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has looked like a shell of his superstar 2023-24 self this season. His shooting numbers are significantly down, and he has lacked the same flash and innovation as a passer.
There's one big name who could be had in the trade market, and might behoove Indiana: Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas.
Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the 6-10 Nets are "expected to be open for business" in terms of making trades, with Thomas in particular "widely considered to be available."
Although Indiana sports an identical record to Brooklyn, the two teams' salary goals and postseason ambitions are entirely different. The Pacers are $31.9 million above the league's $140 million salary cap, but a hair below ($5.6 million, to be precise) its first luxury tax apron. Indiana is capped out and looking to build on its surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, behind stars Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Brooklyn, meanwhile, is in the business of accruing future draft picks and rebuilding for the future.
Thomas, 23, is currently on the final season of his rookie contract, and will reach restricted free agency next summer. Whichever team is rostering him at that point will have the right to match any salary offer he is tendered on the open market. He is a more versatile ball handler than most guards on Indiana this side of Haliburton, and could offer the club some supplemental playmaking and scoring ability on a cost-effective salary. But he would likely cost the Pacers some significant draft equity.
The 6-foot-4 LSU product is averaging 24.2 points on .455/.385/.871 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 15 healthy games. Plenty of Pacers can make shots. But few beyond Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell can handle.
