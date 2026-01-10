Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Final Injury Update: Two key players' status revealed
The Indiana Pacers announced that guard Andrew Nembhard is now available to play in Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers after being originally listed as questionable dealing with lower back soreness.
Additionally, Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. will also be available after being listed as questionable with an illness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Andrew Nembhard: Available - Back
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Illness
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish language broadcast, South Florida)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-17) and Indiana Pacers (7-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 142-116, win against Indiana on December 27. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Pacers are 76-59 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 51-15 in home games and 25-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Johnny Furphy
C Jay Huff
F Aaron Nesmith
F Pascal Siakam
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6.5 (-114), Pacers +6.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Heat -245, Pacers +200
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on his 1000th career win: "This has never been about me getting a milestone win," Carlisle said. "It's about our organization and our franchise. As it has gotten tougher and tougher I have leaned into thinking more about gratitude for the things that we have. We have great people and we have terrific players."
“I’m so happy for our players,” said Carlisle. “The last month has been so challenging in so many ways. We have an amazing group of guys who continue to fight through thick and thin.”