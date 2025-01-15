Pacers Star Ejected Late in Close Cavaliers Game
Indiana Pacers starting wing Bennedict Mathurin received his second technical foul and was ejected with just 3:58 remaining in regulation. Mathurin drew an obvious foul call against a driving Evan Mobley, in the team's second straight clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But that's not why he was ultimately ejected, as that incident didn't rise to the level of a tech.
He bumped into the attendant referee who had whistled him for the infraction while arguing the call, a major no-no that resulted in an instant tech, his second of the night, and thus an instant toss.
Here are the two incidents that incited his dismissal from the ongoing bout on Tuesday.
Mathurin had been in the midst of an excellent fourth quarter run, while helping Indiana close a 15-point deficit to just six points late.
The 6-foot-5 Arizona product finishes the game with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from deep), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Mathurin's departure proved insanely costly. Mobley was awarded two free throws of his own, but Cleveland also got to shoot two additional foul shots as a result of the technical call. Donovan Mitchell nailed both of those looks, while Mobley knocked down both of his tries as well.
Now, Indiana leads by 12 points with just 2:08 remaining in the contest.
The Pacers had already been playing down All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, sidelined with a minor groin strain.
For most of the year, Mathurin has been starting in the stead of nominal starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, who has been out for all but six games this season as he recuperates from a left ankle sprain.
The Pacers ended Cleveland's 12-game winning streak on Sunday, with a surprise 108-93 road victory.
Now, playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cavaliers are on the cusp of returning the favor. Indiana's six-game winning streak appears to be on the verge of getting snapped.
On Sunday, in the win against Cleveland, Mathurin contributed 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field (2-of-7 from long range), three rebounds, three assists and a block.
