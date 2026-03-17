Brunson & Robinson's status change ahead of Pacers-Knicks: Injury Update

The New York Knicks announced that star guard Jalen Brunson (neck/ankle) was downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Addtionally, center Mitchell Robinson was listed as questionable to suit up for the game.

For the Pacers, 11 different players remain questionable, with Pascal Siakam listed as doubtful.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

KNICKS

Jalen Brunson: Doubtful - Ankle/Neck

Mitchell Robinson: Questionable - Back

Miles McBride: Available - Core

Dillon Jones: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Trey Jamison: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, MSG Sportsnet

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 880 AM (New York)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Knicks winning two of the first three.

The Pacers are 97-103 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 64-37 in home games and 33-66 in road games. The Knicks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

KNICKS

G Jose Alvarado

G Mikal Bridges

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Josh Hart

F OG Anunoby

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +14.5 (-110), Knicks -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +640, Bucks -950

Total points scored: 221.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: "They did a good job of packing the paint. I'd have to look at the whole thing. We were really much more focused on trying to keep our paint clogged up with Giannis and at times, we had good stretches, other times, the guy's just incredible at what he can do? There were some very good stretches, particularly in the first for us to look at and there are some things we got to clean up."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket