Pacers-Thunder Game 5: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel
With the 2025 NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers tied at 2-2. Monday evening's Game 5 could go a long way in determining which team will have the upper hand the rest of the way.
The pivotal swing contest will occur back in Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led a furious comeback on the road in Game 4 as the Thunder edged out the Pacers by a score of 111-104 to even the series up. Now, it'll be incumbent upon the Pacers to try and wrestle momentum back before returning home to Indianapolis for Game 6.
As one recalls, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning shot in the first game of this series in Oklahoma City to give Indiana the 1-0 edge. Responding in emphatic fashion, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help the Thunder win 123-107.
Throughout the entire series, it's been a virtual tug-of-war in seeing which squad ultimately has the upper hand.
How to Watch Game 5:
Game information: Indiana Pacers (2-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2)
Time/date: Monday, June 16th at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
TV/streaming: ABC/Fubo
Total points: O/U 224 (according to FanDuel)
Moneyline: OKC -400 (according to FanDuel)
Spread: OKC -9.5 (according to FanDuel)
Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110
Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107
Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107
Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104
Game 5, June 16th: Pacers at Thunder (8:30 p.m. ET)
Game 6, June 19th: Thunder at Pacers (8:30 p.m. ET)
Game 7, June 22nd (if necessary): Pacers at Thunder (8:00 p.m. ET)
