Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Plan to Flip NBA Finals on Thunder
The Indiana Pacers dropped a massive chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana couldn't close Game 4 out, and they now will be heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5, tied 2-2.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Gets Brutally Honest About Late-Game Errors
It is now the best-of-three series between the two teams, and Indiana is looking forward to finding some redemption. But as the team gets ready for the pivotal Game 5, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has revealed what the team needs to do in order to get a win.
“I gotta do a better job of keeping pace in the game,” Haliburton said. “I thought I did a much better job of that last game, especially down the stretch. Keeping pace, getting rebounds and really pushing (the ball). I think we gotta do a better job of when we do get stops, getting out and running.”
If the Pacers get more pace against the Thunder, they could find an edge in the next few games. Indiana looked like they could have won Game 4, but Oklahoma City took advantage of some mistakes down the stretch.
More Pacers news:Tyrese Haliburton Could Enter Exclusive Indianapolis Club With NBA Title Win
For the Pacers to take down a team like the Thunder, they can't beat themselves. Indiana will need to play a clean game moving forward, and if they can, they will give themselves a great chance to win.
Indiana has already shown that they can win on the road, and they will need to make it happen one more time. If the Pacers can steal Game 5 from the Thunder, then they would have a chance to win the NBA title at home in Game 6.
But winning in Oklahoma City is a lot easier said than done, and the Thunder have been excellent at home throughout the season. However, Indiana has seemed to be on a mission, and Game 5 between the two teams is the most important game of the year.
More Pacers news:
Pacers Compared to Steph Curry, Warriors Dynasty
Pacers Have Forced Public to See Them as Title Favorites
Pacers Could be in Trouble With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Loss Record
'We Don't Have a Chance', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Gets Real on NBA Finals
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.