Pacers Trade $40M Star to Lakers in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers have struggled to replicate the success of their strong 2023-24 campaign, falling short of the expectations many had for them entering this season.
While there is still ample time to turn things around, the Pacers’ slow start has raised questions about their direction. If they fail to gain traction, Indiana could find themselves as sellers at the trade deadline. One name that consistently surfaces in trade discussions is their long-time center, Myles Turner.
Turner, who has been at the center of trade rumors for several years, could find himself on the move once again in a hypothetical trade proposal involving the Los Angeles Lakers. In this scenario, Fran Leiva of Fadeaway Sports has the Lakers sending D’Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 first-round pick to Indiana in exchange for Turner.
"Myles Turner has basically lived in trade rumors for years, and the Lakers are always one of the teams in the mix. This season, Turner’s been solid, averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 13 games, while shooting an impressive 41.8% from deep. Meanwhile, the Pacers are off to a rough 6-9 start, sitting 10th in the East. It’s a big drop-off after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and part of it comes down to Tyrese Haliburton not playing at the level we’re used to seeing from him."
In desperate need of frontcourt help, the Lakers would undoubtedly benefit from Turner’s defensive prowess and ability to stretch the floor, making him a valuable addition to their roster.
This trade would signal a pivot away from competing this season for the Pacers. While Russell is a capable scorer and playmaker, his acquisition likely wouldn’t keep Indiana in contention.
Hood-Schifino, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has struggled to find his footing in the league so far, but the Pacers could see potential in his development. The most intriguing aspect of the deal, however, is the 2029 first-round pick. By that time, LeBron James and potentially Anthony Davis will likely no longer be with the Lakers, which could make the pick highly valuable if Los Angeles regresses into a rebuilding phase.
Losing Turner would be a significant blow for the Pacers. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in Indiana and has been a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. A two-time league leader in blocks, Turner has averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc.
His defensive impact has been widely recognized, as he has finished fifth and ninth in past Defensive Player of the Year voting.
While Pacers fans may not like this trade, it could become necessary if the team continues to falter. Turner's departure would mark the end of an era in Indiana, but it could also help set the stage for a brighter future.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Pacers will need to evaluate their position carefully and decide whether to make significant changes.
