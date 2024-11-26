Pacers' Myles Turner Listed as Great Trade Fit For Western Conference Powerhouse
The Indiana Pacers' 3-and-D star center Myles Turner could be an intriguing trade chip for rival squad, if Indiana makes him available. He offers all the core attributes of a modern big man. At 6-foot-11 and with a lengthy 7-foot-4 wingspan, Turner is agile enough to defend the rim at a borderline-elite level. But he's also athletic enough to cover opponents around the perimeter on switches, and an adept 3-point shooter himself.
Though he's never been an All-Star, the 28-year-old University of Texas at Austin product has been an above-average player at his position for years. The two-time league blocks champion has twice finished in the top nine for Defensive Player of the Year votes, and seems well on his way to that honor again in 2024-25. In 16 healthy games with the Pacers, Turner is averaging 16.4 poitns on .490/.420/.673 shooting splits, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
Accordingly, Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World posits that Turner should be once again under consideration as a potential trade acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers. There was an extended flirtation between Turner and L.A. in 2022-23, prior to the team's midseason trades of guards Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn, plus center Thomas Bryant. Ultimately, Turner re-upped with Indiana on a two-year contract extension that spring. He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and is currenlty earning $19.9 million in the final year of his deal with the club.
Turner is listed as L.A.'s third-best intriguing trade fit, behind Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Following a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals as a 47-35 No. 6 overall seed, the Pacers have gotten off to a mediocre start this year. At 8-10, Indiana is currently the No. 7 seed in an underwhelming East this season. Only four franchises sport records above .500 in the conference — the 17-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 15-3 Boston Celtics, the 12-7 Orlando Magic, and the 10-7 New York Knicks. At 7-7, the Miami Heat have improved to a solid record following an awkward Jimmy Butler-less stint. Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 bouts, and seems to be eyeing a respectable record.
More Pacers: Indiana Guard Given Shocking Odds to Win Major End-of-Season NBA Award