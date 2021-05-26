Pacers' Twitter Account Responds to Colts' Carson Wentz Losing Knock Out Game

The Colts shared a knock-out game from their practice, and the Indiana Pacers responded.

The Indiana Pacers had their season ended when they lost to the Washington Wizards last Thursday evening in Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, one of the other teams in Indianapolis is just getting their season started, and the Colts (football team) shared a game of knock-out they had during practice.

Quarterback Carson Wentz made it to the final two but ended up losing.

The Indiana Pacers' Twitter account responded to the video (with a great response) shared by the Colts.

Both Tweets from the Pacers and Colts can be seen below.

