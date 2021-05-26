Sports Illustrated home
Pacers' Twitter Account Responds to Colts' Carson Wentz Losing Knock Out Game

The Colts shared a knock-out game from their practice, and the Indiana Pacers responded.
The Indiana Pacers had their season ended when they lost to the Washington Wizards last Thursday evening in Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, one of the other teams in Indianapolis is just getting their season started, and the Colts (football team) shared a game of knock-out they had during practice.

Quarterback Carson Wentz made it to the final two but ended up losing.

The Indiana Pacers' Twitter account responded to the video (with a great response) shared by the Colts.

Both Tweets from the Pacers and Colts can be seen below.

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

