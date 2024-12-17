Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Details What Part of Offensive is Starting to Click
The Indiana Pacers are coming off two big wins against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has seen lots of improvements offensively and defensively following the recent trade for big man Thomas Bryant.
The Pacers have often struggled to consistently perform well on offense while also severely struggling defensively, coming in as nearly the worst defensive team in the NBA at. No. 27.
Indiana has also been met with quite a few injuries that have ultimately disrupted the flow offensively and defensively. The team has seen lots of unfamiliar rotations, along with making an in-season trade.
However, it seems as if things are starting to finally click for the young roster. Not only were the past two wins the largest margin of victory for Indiana, but star point guard Tyrese Haliburton says they are figuring it out on the offensive side of things.
"Pace, early kick-aheads, I think a lot of our possessions are ending with the ball moving," Haliburton said. "Getting side-to-side. I think we're doing a really good job of getting more high pick-and-roll. I feel like the ball is popping."
In a few of the Pacers' losses this season, fans witnessed a lapse in execution as the team struggled with shooting efficiency, spacing, and turnovers. While the Pacers like to play a more fast-paced style of offense, they have often given up lots of easy points preventing them from being able to execute in the half-court.
The Pacers would really like to see more improvement late in the stretch executing the offense well enough to come up with some big-time baskets. This team has left lots of points on the board in close, late-game situations that resulted in the inability to close out close matchups.
Should the last two performances from the Pacers be any indication of how this team will continue playing in the coming weeks, Indiana could really make a big jump in the Eastern Conference standings. Especially since their next nine games will be against opponents who are at or above .500.
Fans and spectators mentioned they would like to see the Pacers play with the same level of intensity they had in the past two games against tougher competition, and the Pacers recently mentioned they feel the exact same way.
When asked about whether or not the Pacers will continue building on this momentum, Siakam told reporters:
”Like I said, we’ll have to see,” Siakam said.
