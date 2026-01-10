Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-17) and Indiana Pacers (7-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 142-116, win against Indiana on December 27. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Pacers are 76-59 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 51-15 in home games and 25-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +220, Heat -270

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on his 1000th career win: "This has never been about me getting a milestone win," Carlisle said. "It's about our organization and our franchise. As it has gotten tougher and tougher I have leaned into thinking more about gratitude for the things that we have. We have great people and we have terrific players."

“I’m so happy for our players,” said Carlisle. “The last month has been so challenging in so many ways. We have an amazing group of guys who continue to fight through thick and thin.”

