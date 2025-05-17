Pacers Used Surprising Motivator to Advance to ECF
The Indiana Pacers have made yet another improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While many are surprised by this run, the Pacers certainly aren't.
Last season was an unexpected run, especially considering that they were the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, entering as the No. 4 seed in the East this season, they were expecting big things from themselves.
The Pacers boast one of the deepest rotations in the league, with the ability to comfortably play nine players—a luxury few teams can claim. Depth has become one of Indiana’s trademarks, and they’ve leaned into it effectively all season long.
As they await their next opponent—either the New York Knicks or a potential rematch with the Boston Celtics from last year’s conference finals—the Pacers know they’ll likely enter the series as underdogs. But that’s nothing new for them. Rather than shy away from the label, Indiana has embraced it.
Head coach Rick Carlisle made it clear that the team doesn’t dwell on being overlooked—they use it as motivation.
"We were not favored in one game. The lowest point spread was 5½. That was something that fueled our guys too," Carlisle said.
The Pacers' style of play has worked quite well for them, and many teams cannot replicate it. While the players get all the credit, coach Carlisle is the leader of the group and the reason why they are who they are and have been for the past two seasons.
"I have to give our guys credit; they earned this," Carlisle said. "This was one of the best teams in the league. I'm sorry their season had to end like this. They had the perfect season, and we came along and were hot at the right time."
Not too many predicted Indiana going on a deep run, but they are built for it. They have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the calendar flipped to 2025.
Indiana has been elite on both sides of the floor, putting them on par with teams that have dominated all season long, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and the team they just beat, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers are among the final four, and from then on, they have a legitimate chance of being the last team standing.
