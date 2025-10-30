Two Pacers Upgraded While Six Remain Out Ahead of Hawks Matchup
The Indiana Pacers will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for their fifth game of the season.
They will be without six players for this match; however, two Pacer players have been upgraded ahead of the game.
Indiana has upgraded Johnny Furphy and Taelon Peter to questionable.
More news: Pacers HC Has Concerning Injury Update on Andrew Nembhard
Furphy has been upgraded to questionable with a bone bruise on his left foot, and Peter has been upgraded with a right groin strain.
Furphy did not play on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks due to a foot injury, which caused him to miss his third consecutive game. That streak could end on Friday.
As for Peter, he has missed two consecutive games due to his groin injury. Peter initially suffered the injury on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He logged just two minutes and finished the game with no counting stats.
The Pacers will continue to be without their starting guard, Andrew Nembhard, due to a shoulder injury. He will miss his fourth consecutive game and will have another chance to see the court on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
Not only will they be without Nembard, but they will also be without Bennedict Mathurin, Kam Jones, T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin and of course, Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton continues to miss games as he recovers from his torn Achilles tendon. He will miss the entire season.
As for Mathurin, he will be out for a long stretch as he is considered week-to-week with a toe injury. The injuries continue to pile up for the Pacers, who are as hobbled as one team can be. In the meantime, the Pacers will lean on Ben Sheppard and Aaron Nesmith in the short term.
More news: Pacers Signing Guard to Surprise Multi-Year Contract
Toppin is expected to miss at least a month with a foot injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was initially reported that he suffered a hamstring injury, but he is now out with a right foot stress reaction.
Without Toppin, the Pacers will rely on Jarace Walker and Tony Bradley to help shoulder the load.
As for McConnell, he will continue to miss after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason. To make matters worse, the Pacers are without many of their premier ball handlers to start the season, which is one of the many reasons for their 0-4 start. The earliest he could return is on Nov. 11, when they take on the Utah Jazz.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.