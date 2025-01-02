Pacers Waive Guard, Sign G League Star to Deal
The Indiana Pacers have made a minor move to kick off the new year.
Indiana announced in a press statement that the team has waived rookie guard Tristen Newton, who has played scantily for the club this season.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team is slated to sign another rookie guard, former Baylor product RayJ Dennis, to a new two-way deal with the team. Dennis had been toiling with the San Diego Clippers, NBAGL affiliate of the L.A. Clippers, as an affiliate player throughout the season so far. He has logged averages of 16.7 points on .461/.346/.810 shooting splits, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 swipes and 0.6 blocks with San Diego.
