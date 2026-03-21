Wembanyama & Siakam's status revealed ahead of Pacers-Spurs: Final Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs announced that center Victor Wembanyama (ankle) is available to play in Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers after being listed as questionable originally.

Additionally, Spurs guard Devin Vassell (hamstring) was a late addition to the injury report and will not play.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Obi Toppin (foot), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Micah Potter (triceps) are all available to play after all were originally listed as questionable to suit up.

Also, all three of the Pacers' two-way players, Jalen Slawson, Taelon Peter and Ethan Thompson will be inactive for this game as well as all of the Spurs' two-way players.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Available - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Ben Sheppard: Available - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Available - Calf

Micah Potter: Available - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Available - Ankle

Devin Vassell: Out - Hamstring

Stephon Castle: Out - Hip

David Jones Garcia: Inactive - Ankle/G League (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 1200 AM/1350 AM (San Antonio)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-55) and San Antonio Spurs (52-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Spurs winning the first matchup, (123-111 on Jan. 2).

The Pacers are 45-60 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-28 in home games and 21-32 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Spurs in the 2024-2025 regular season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Quenton Jackson

C Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

SPURS

G DeAaron Fox

G Dylan Harper

C Victor Wembanyama

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +17 (-114), Spurs -17 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +810, Spurs -1350

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Pacers fans after loss to Portland Trail Blazers: We have the best fans. Through the challenges of this season, it's been so heartwarming to see the support, feel the support. 17,274 tonight, just humbling. At the end of the game with our depth guys in there, playing their butts off, our crowd was really into it, it was really amazing."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket