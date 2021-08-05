Former Pacers Star Clears Waivers, Now Headed To NBA Champs

The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Will Sign This Point Guard Who Cleared Waivers After Being Released By The Philadelphia 76ers
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that George Hill has officially cleared waivers after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers and is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. Hill has also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers (with LeBron James in the NBA Finals) and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hill is headed from the 76ers back to the Bucks where he has played before, and the 13-year veteran has also had stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers (played in the NBA Finals with LeBron James), and Oklahoma City Thunder.
A few notes on Hill:
- Played for the Indiana Pacers for five years form the 2011-12 season to the 2015-16 season
- Made the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana Pacers twice
- Averaged a career high 5.1 assists per game with the Indiana Pacers in 2015
- The three seasons he played the most minutes per game in his 13-year NBA career were all with the Pacers
- Was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Indiana Pacers in 2011 in a deal for the draft pick that became Kawhi Leonard
- Averaged a career high 16.9 points per game with the Utah Jazz in 2017
