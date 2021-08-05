Former Pacers Star Clears Waivers, Now Headed To NBA Champs

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that George Hill has officially cleared waivers after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers and is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. Hill has also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers (with LeBron James in the NBA Finals) and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Charania had originally reported on Tuesday (see Tweet below) that this all would happen and Hill was being released, but he had to clear waivers first, which he has now done.

A few notes on Hill:

Played for the Indiana Pacers for five years form the 2011-12 season to the 2015-16 season

Made the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana Pacers twice

Averaged a career high 5.1 assists per game with the Indiana Pacers in 2015

The three seasons he played the most minutes per game in his 13-year NBA career were all with the Pacers

Was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Indiana Pacers in 2011 in a deal for the draft pick that became Kawhi Leonard

Averaged a career high 16.9 points per game with the Utah Jazz in 2017

