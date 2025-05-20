Reggie Miller Trolls Knicks Fans Ahead of Eastern Conference Finals
Long-time Indiana Pacers veteran Reggie Miller earned the nickname “Knicks Killer” for his clutch performances against the New York Knicks.
Miller averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 67 games against the Knicks in his career.
He famously scored eight points in the last nine seconds of Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Indiana went on to win the series 4-3, ending New York’s season.
Additionally, after losing twice to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Miller scored 34 points, with half being scored in the fourth quarter, to help the Pacers win the 2000 series and make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
The Pacers ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the finals. And the Knicks would not make another appearance in the conference finals until 2025.
But now, for the first time since 2000, the Knicks and Pacers will face each other in the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in history.
Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, Miller decided to interact with some New Yorkers to see their reactions.
Miller surprisingly received positive responses from the New Yorkers, despite his emergence as a villain for Knicks fans. Many of the people he interacted with honored the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer’s decorated career.
Miller said he has a love-hate relationship with New Yorkers. He admires their honesty, but the rivalry between Miller and New Yorkers has never faded.
Several New Yorkers thanked Miller for his impact on the NBA throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, even though he cost the Knicks some crucial wins.
The five-time NBA All-Star played his entire 18-season career with the Pacers before retiring after the 2004-05 season. Miller holds a 47.1 career field goal percentage and averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists through 1389 NBA games.
Since retiring, Miller has stayed involved in the NBA as a lead NBA analyst for TNT Sports. NBC Sports announced in February that Miller will serve as the network’s lead game analyst starting next season.
