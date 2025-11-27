Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Shares Stunning Achilles Injury Recovery Update

It has been five months since Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with a devastating injury: an Achilles tendon tear in his right leg.

From the moment Haliburton went down, it was obvious that the injury would not only affect the availability of the two-time All-Star in the most important game of his basketball career, but his status for the following season was in serious question.

Unfortunately, all suspicions were soon confirmed, and Haliburton will not play in the 2025-26 NBA season. In his absence, the Pacers have floundered due to a litany of additional injuries the team has suffered so far this season, falling to a dreadful 2-16 record.

However, the Pacers received a hopeful message Nov. 24 as Haliburton posted a major milestone in his recovery timeline. With a simple caption of "Week 22," Haliburton posted a video of his first dunk since his injury.

Torn Achilles tendons typically require an eight-to-10-month recovery, meaning Haliburton is well ahead of schedule to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season considering the 25-year-old is already able to withstand the impact of leaping into the air to dunk a basketball.

Haliburton isn't the only NBA star recovering from a torn Achilles, as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard suffered similar injuries last season.

Lillard, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers. The 35-year-old will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season but is expected to suit up for Portland in 2026.

Tatum also tore his Achilles in the postseason, but speculation has swirled about the 27-year-old possibly making an appearance this season. Tatum tore his Achilles approximately one month before Haliburton and has been progressing well in his recovery. Some expect Tatum to recover in time to get back on the court this season, perhaps as early as March.

Injury Recovery Solidarity

Tatum and Halburton have grown close during their respective recoveries as they both deal with the difficulties of coming back from a devastating injury.

"Me and Jayson talk pretty often, you know, probably once every week, once every couple weeks,” Haliburton told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. “I just think that he's kind of helped me stay upbeat, especially early. He was like a great person for me to talk to, uh, kind of lean on, you know. He's like six weeks ahead of me. So, it's like everything that he was like he's doing and has been doing I like have to look forward to, you know?

