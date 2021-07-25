Report: Kanye West Is Living In The Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish DONDA

According to TMZ, Kanye West is living in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

According to TMZ, Kanye West is living in the Atlanta Falcons' stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to finish his new album DONDA.

The Tweet from TMZ can be seen embedded below, and the article from TMZ can be read in the hyperlink above.

During the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (which the Bucks won), West and Def Jam Recordings released a statement announcing his new album (see Tweet below from Def Jam Recordings).

On the same night, West posted two posts to his Instagram (see below).

Related stories on NBA basketball