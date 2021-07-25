Report: Kanye West Is Living In The Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish DONDA
According to TMZ, Kanye West is living in Mercedes Benz Stadium.
According to TMZ, Kanye West is living in the Atlanta Falcons' stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to finish his new album DONDA.
The Tweet from TMZ can be seen embedded below, and the article from TMZ can be read in the hyperlink above.
During the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (which the Bucks won), West and Def Jam Recordings released a statement announcing his new album (see Tweet below from Def Jam Recordings).
On the same night, West posted two posts to his Instagram (see below).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.