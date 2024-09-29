Reviewing Bleacher Report trade ideas involving Indiana Pacers before 2024 training camp
Most NBA teams begin training camp ahead of the 2024 NBA season next week, and while this time of year isn't usually one that features transactions, movement can happen just before media day. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to acquire Damian Lillard in late September. This year, the New York Knicks are reportedly close to dealing for Karl-Anthony Towns.
If the time is right for a transaction, then the time is right. In that spirit, Bleacher Report suggested a few trades involving the Indiana Pacers recently. They deserve a closer look.
Indiana Pacers receive: Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic receive: Dorian Finney-Smith and Isaiah Jackson, Brooklyn Nets receive: Jarace Walker, Caleb Houstan
For this trade, which was created by author Eric Pincus, the Nets need to send something to Indiana for it to be legal. But the general framework is the important part here.
The gist, Pincus writes, is that the Pacers would get an effective and cost-controller backup center behind Myles Turner in Carter Jr. The current Orlando big man has two more years left on his contract at a more than fair value, and the blue and gold have some questions to answer at the center position thanks to Jackson and Turner having expiring contracts.
Thus, the theory could be that Carter Jr. would be a backup in the coming season and then possibly a starter in the following year. The problem is that the Pacers front office already shared that they hope to keep Turner, and giving up Walker after just one season for a reserve doesn't make much sense.
Walker was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While there hasn't been much time for him to play for the blue and gold yet, his potential and size at an important position make him a player worth investing in. That player archetype isn't one that should be passed on for a backup big man.
While the theory of the Pacers acquiring Carter Jr. to get stability at the center spot going forward makes sense, doing so at the cost of Walker and Jackson (another young player who will be the backup this year) isn't worth it for the blue and gold.
The Indiana Pacers should keep Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard
A piece written by author Greg Swartz opines what every team in the league, including the Pacers, should do with their best trade assets. For Indiana, said assets are listed as Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Myles Turner.
Swartz believes that the Pacers should hold on to Nembhard since he is on a contract that will age nicely. The young guard signed a three-year, $58.7 million extension this summer, and including the upcoming season, he is now playing on (effectively) a four-year, $60.7 million deal. That's a steal for a starter who can impact the game on both ends, and the tax-conscious Pacers would be smart to keep him.
Mathurin could be a valuable trade chip, but if he grows into the player that his peaks suggest he could be, he would be immensely valuable. The young guard is a terrific scorer heading into his third season, and he had many important realizations about what the next steps are for his career last season. Indiana shouldn't give up on him early, and Swartz says the Pacers should listen to trade calls for the young guard yet have no reason to move him.
Turner is in a contract year, which could force the Pacers to at least think about his future. Swartz says the Pacers should hear offers if contract talks hit a gap. But the front office already expressed their desire to keep Turner, and he's a perfect fit next to Indiana's current stars in Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. iIndiana should look to keep him.
All three players would be valuable in any deals, and for the right price any player could be moved. But without more information about the team's direction and the quality of their young talent, Indiana shouldn't make any trades involving these three.
The article from Pincus can be found here, and Swartz's piece is here.
