Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Knee

Johnny Furphy: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Questionable - Illness

Jordan Walsh: Questionable - Illness

Ron Harper Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-22) and Boston Celtics (17-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. The two teams met three times last season, with two resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 87-110 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 58-41 in home games and 29-69 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Quenton Jackson

C Jay Huff

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neeimas Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +10.5 (-114), Celtics -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +370, Celtics -480

Total points scored: 225.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "We missed 12 layups at the rim in this game and they were ill-timed bc those misses often times turned into threes, baskets, or and-ones. It was uncanny the way it was happening, but that's not an excuse, it's just a fact. It just goes to show you how important those swing plays are and so, we got to win more of our share of them."

