Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Knee
Johnny Furphy: Questionable - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Questionable - Illness
Jordan Walsh: Questionable - Illness
Ron Harper Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-22) and Boston Celtics (17-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. The two teams met three times last season, with two resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 87-110 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 58-41 in home games and 29-69 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Quenton Jackson
C Jay Huff
F Bennedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neeimas Queta
F Jaylen Brown
F Jordan Walsh
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +10.5 (-114), Celtics -10.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Pacers +370, Celtics -480
Total points scored: 225.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle: "We missed 12 layups at the rim in this game and they were ill-timed bc those misses often times turned into threes, baskets, or and-ones. It was uncanny the way it was happening, but that's not an excuse, it's just a fact. It just goes to show you how important those swing plays are and so, we got to win more of our share of them."