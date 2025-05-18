Rick Carlisle vs Tom Thibodeau: Do Pacers or Knicks Have Coaching Advantage?
Between New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, which former Coach of the Year has the edge in the Eastern Conference Finals?
Indiana is headed to its second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals berth this season.
The Pacers snuck into the East Finals last year as a No. 6 seed in the conference, after their speed and passing befuddled the Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks.
At the time, Indiana's success was considered somewhat fluky, as the Bucks were without nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for all six games of that first-round series — and nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard for two of them. New York, leaning heavily on its remaining healthy players with three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle hurt, kept losing pieces as the seven-game series dragged on.
Indiana was swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals.
This season, the No. 4-seeded Pacers made quick work of the Bucks in a first round rematch. This time, Lillard missed a pair of games again, thanks to first a blood clot recovery and later an Achilles tendon tear. Still, the Pacers roundly outplayed Milwaukee in all facets, making the former champs look old and slow in the process. In their subsequent semifinal series against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers made the most of some key All-Star injuries en route to a five-game "gentleman's sweep."
The No. 2-seeded Knicks, who have made the playoffs in four of Thibodeau's five seasons at the helm, survived a six-game first round slugfest against the Detroit Pistons before shockingly upsetting the Celtics in the second round.
Now, New York will have homecourt advantage against Indiana for the two teams' first Eastern Conference Finals clash against one another since 2000, when current Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson's father Rick, now an assistant coach, was a player on the team.
Both Thibodeau and Carlisle have long histories of playoff success, although both have also worn out their welcomes at prior head coaching stops due to their hard-driving approaches to the process.
Carlisle has a longer resume as a head coach. Across 23 seasons guiding the Detroit Pistons, Pacers (in two separate stints), and Dallas Mavericks, he has posted a cumulative 993-860 regular season record and a 79-81 playoff record.
Carlisle has made the playoffs 16 times, including five Conference Finals berths. He has won one NBA title as a head coach, with the 2011 Dallas Mavericks in an upset over the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh-era Miami Heat. He has managed to thrive in both pre- and post-handcheck-era basketball, and lately has been riding a semi-egalitarian, pace-and-space roster to plenty of postseason success in Indiana.
Thibodeau, meanwhile, has been a head coach across 13 seasons for three franchises of his own: the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and now the Knicks. Thibodeau has led his teams to the playoffs 10 times across those 13 seasons, including a pair of Conference Finals appearances. Thibodeau boasts a career regular season record of 578-420 and a career playoff record of 46-51. Although he won a championship with the 2008 Boston Celtics as Doc Rivers' lead assistant, Thibodeau has yet to make an NBA Finals as a head coach.
While both coaches are known to drive their charges hard, occasionally to the point of burnout, Thibodeau's overuse of his players has led to some particularly disastrous injuries, most notably 2011 MVP then-Bulls point guard Derrick Rose's season-altering ACL tear in 2012. Thibodeau-era Bulls All-Stars Luol Deng and Joakim Noah also saw their own careers likely abbreviated thanks to extreme wear and tear, although Jimmy Butler is still going strong.
All told, Carlisle may hold the slight pedigree edge thanks to his title, seasoning, and more charitable minutes allocations — but that doesn't mean Thibodeau won't pose a pretty formidable threat.
