Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Says He Has Critics Like Jesus
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton remains one of the most criticized players in the NBA.
Despite leading the Pacers to a second appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals and averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 assists, 5.5 total rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.7 steals in the playoffs, fans and actual NBA players have called Haliburton overrated.
Recently, Haliburton has dismissed these criticisms by pointing out that even someone who is considered by many to be flawless has critics.
"“I have critics in what I do," Haliburton said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Jesus had critics. We all got critics.”
While Haliburton is by no means comparing himself to Jesus Christ, he is correct in pointing out the unwarranted criticism.
Despite being voted the most overrated player in the league by anonymous NBA players, Haliburton has gone on to prove that he is the difference maker on the Pacers.
This was most evident in Indiana's final game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Haliburton put up 31 points, eight assists, six total rebounds, one steal, and one block.
More Pacers: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Is Becoming Elite Playoff Performer
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.
This story is currently being updated...