Robin Lopez Gets MVP Chants During Wizards and Pacers Game
Robin Lopez got MVP chants at the free throw line on Thursday.
The Washington Wizards are destroying the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening. The play-in game is a do-or-die situation, and the loser of the game will have their season ended.
Unless the Pacers have a historic comeback, it appears as if the Wizards will be headed to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers over the weekend in the first game of a seven-game series.
Things have gone so well for the Wizards and their fans on Thursday that they may have even got a little carried away.
When Robin Lopez was at the free-throw line, he got MVP chants in the second quarter.
The video of the sequence at the free-throw line can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
