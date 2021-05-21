Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Robin Lopez Gets MVP Chants During Wizards and Pacers Game

Robin Lopez got MVP chants at the free throw line on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Wizards are destroying the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening. The play-in game is a do-or-die situation, and the loser of the game will have their season ended.

Unless the Pacers have a historic comeback, it appears as if the Wizards will be headed to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers over the weekend in the first game of a seven-game series.

Things have gone so well for the Wizards and their fans on Thursday that they may have even got a little carried away.

When Robin Lopez was at the free-throw line, he got MVP chants in the second quarter.

The video of the sequence at the free-throw line can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16095396_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Bradley Beal With Huge Dunk off Pass from Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16118062_168388303_lowres
News

Robin Lopez Gets MVP Chants During Wizards and Pacers Game

USATSI_16059768_168388303_lowres
News

Amazing Photo Captured of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook During Pacers Wizards Game

USATSI_16052251_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook with Strong And-One in Game With Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon With Great Move on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16056554_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: The Lakers Are Something That No One Else Has Been in 30 Years

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Wizards' Russell Westbrook's Stats Against the Pacers This Year

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Official Status Against Wizards