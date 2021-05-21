Robin Lopez Gets MVP Chants During Wizards and Pacers Game

The Washington Wizards are destroying the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening. The play-in game is a do-or-die situation, and the loser of the game will have their season ended.

Unless the Pacers have a historic comeback, it appears as if the Wizards will be headed to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers over the weekend in the first game of a seven-game series.

Things have gone so well for the Wizards and their fans on Thursday that they may have even got a little carried away.

When Robin Lopez was at the free-throw line, he got MVP chants in the second quarter.

The video of the sequence at the free-throw line can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

