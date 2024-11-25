Star Center Named Top Trade Target For Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are off to a lackluster start to the season. They have lost three of their last four games and have a 7-10 record through their first 17 games.
The Pacers are far from the young and fun team we saw last season and throughout the playoffs. It doesn't help that they have endured a ton of injuries within the first month of the season, especially to their frontcourt players.
Two of their frontcourt players, James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, have been ruled out for the season, having both suffered torn Achilles. The Pacers are thin on that front, which is why they may need to make a trade for a viable center.
The Pacers will have plenty to choose from, but they have been linked to veteran center and bruiser Jonas Valančiūnas.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report imagined every team's top three trade targets and listed Valančiūnas as one of the three for Indiana.
"Valančiūnas is one of the best backup centers in the NBA and should be thrilled to re-join a playoff contender after signing with the Wizards this offseason," wrote Swartz.
Valančiūnas would be a solid addition to the Pacers. First and foremost, they need another big outside of Myles Turner. Valančiūnas is a double-double machine when he is in a prominent role. On top of that, he certainly does not fit with the Wizard's long-term plan, so he is likely to get treaded prior to the trade deadline.
Valančiūnas has been solid this season, averaging 11.9 points on 57.3 percent shooting and 7.9 rebounds in only 19.9 minutes a night.
The Lithuanian native is 32 years old and averages 9.4 rebounds in his career. The Pacers could use all the help they could get on the boards, as they currently rank 28th in total rebounds per game, averaging 48.9.
The Pacers also rank 27th in offensive rebound percentage with 21.2 percent. Their defensive rebound percentage is at 73 percent, which is 23rd.
If the Pacers want to compete in the lowly Eastern Conference, a trade will be the best option. They have a ton of great pieces and draft picks, and making a trade will put them in a position to compete right away.
Whether it is Valančiūnas or another big man, it is clear that they must make a trade before the deadline.
