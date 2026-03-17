Indiana Pacers Are NBA's Worst Team, But There's Hope

The Indiana Pacers are riding a 13-game losing streak, which is the longest in the league.

Power rankings around the internet unanimously have the team in last place, but there is reason for optimism.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (30, no change)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The Pacers had double-digit leads in two of their four games last week, leading Sacramento by as many as 20 points in the third quarter on Tuesday. But they remain winless (0-13) since the All-Star break, with six of those 13 losses having come against other teams in the bottom 10 of the league," Schuhmann wrote.

"Pascal Siakam has missed the last four games, so we’ve yet to see the Pacers’ new frontline together. Maybe that happens this week."

The Athletic, Law Murray (30, no change)

"Ivica Zubac finally made his Pacers debut! The losses have continued, though, with the Pacers on their second 13-game losing streak of the season. The rookies are not here to help. Jones has a strong assist-turnover ratio (2.8 assists, 0.9 turnovers per game) but hasn’t figured out how to score yet. Peter is on a two-way contract and has not shot well in his limited NBA minutes," Murray wrote.

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (30, down 1)

"Since trading their 2026 first-round pick for Ivica Zubac before the trade deadline, the Pacers have gone 2-15 and are trying their hardest to lose every game to end up with a top-four pick, as doing so would allow them to retain their draft pick this year," Siegel wrote.

"Speaking of Zubac, he made his Pacers debut on Thursday and has played in three straight games, averaging 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game."

Overview

Surprise, the Pacers are bad! That's what happens when you lose your best player for the season and the domino effect leads to the absolute worst case scenario, but things could be looking up for them.

The Pacers trade deadline acquisition. Ivica Zubac, made his team debut and has appeared in the last three games for the team. The Pacers believe they can become relevant again next season, and Zubac is a big reason why.

In the meantime, the Pacers' woes throughout the season will also likely lead to having a top pick in this year's loaded NBA draft. The hope is that the Pacers can secure a top four pick and select a player that could work alongside Zubac, Siakam, and Tyrese Halliburton in hopes of bringing the Pacers back towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings next season.

It has been nothing short of a disaster this season for the Pacers, but sometimes you have to go through a storm to see a rainbow.