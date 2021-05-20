Steph Curry Speaks on Game Winning Shot By LeBron James in Warriors Lakers Game
The Lakers beat the Warriors 103-100 on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles to advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.
With less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, and the score tied at 100-100, LeBron James hit a deep three-pointer that ended up being the game's final points scored, thus making it the game-winning shot.
After the game, Steph Curry, who had 37-points on the night, spoke about the shot that James hit.
The video of Curry talking about the shot can be seen in his post-game comments captured by NBA T.V. in a Tweet below.
"All time great players make great shots," Curry said post-game of the shot by James.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.