Check Out Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Bucks-Pacers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an absolute force when he puts his head down and attacks the rim.

The two-time MVP drove right by two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis with powerful force and threw down a massive dunk.

The clip of Antetokounmpo's big play can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks and Pacers are in the middle of a game in Indianapolis on Monday evening.

