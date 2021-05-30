Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul Pre-Game Outfits Before Lakers Game

Devin Booker and Chris Paul lead the Suns into Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are entering must-win territory as their Phoenix Suns trail the Los Angeles Lakers 2-1 in the series.

Before the game, the official Suns' Twitter account shared Booker and Paul's pre-game outfits leaving the hotel, and the picture can be seen in a Tweet embedded below.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball