Team USA Men's Basketball: Twitter Is Freaking Out About USA Losing To France

Team USA lost to France in their first game of the Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.

The score was 83-76 in favor of France (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).

USA was a 12.5-point favorite, and France was a +600 moneyline bet to win the game (see Tweet below from Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

People on Twitter have been freaking out about the loss, and reactions can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below.

