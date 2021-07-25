Team USA Men's Basketball: Twitter Is Freaking Out About USA Losing To France

Team USA Men's Basketball: People On Twitter Are Freaking Out About USA Losing To France
Team USA Men's Basketball lost the first game to France.
Team USA lost to France in their first game of the Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.
The score was 83-76 in favor of France (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).
USA was a 12.5-point favorite, and France was a +600 moneyline bet to win the game (see Tweet below from Darren Rovell of The Action Network.
People on Twitter have been freaking out about the loss, and reactions can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.