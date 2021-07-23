Team USA: Watch Everyone Sing Nets' Kevin Durant Happy Birthday When It's Not His Birthday

Kevin Durant and Team USA are in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Kevin Durant and Team USA are in Tokyo for the Olympics, and on Friday, a large group of people sang him a happy birthday.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's Sports Center (they got the video from JaVale McGee).

The irony is that Durant's birthday was not on Friday or even in July.

Durant will turn 33-years-old on September 29 in over two months.

Related stories on NBA basketball