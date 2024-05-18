The Athletic anonymous player survey features Indiana Pacers often, including nobody wanting to fight James Johnson
Last month, The Athletic released their yearly anonymous player poll. NBA players were asked a variety of survey questions, including who they thought the league MVP is, who is the best player ever, and plenty more.
The Indiana Pacers were mentioned several times as responses to the survey questions. Between the team's young talent, veteran leaders, and coaching staff, they have several notable figures in the NBA.
For the second-straight year, the category dominated most by a Pacers figure was the "Who in the league would you least like to fight?" question. Veteran forward James Johnson dominated the section, receiving over half of the responses.
"He doesn't let things slide," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said of Johnson last season.
The Pacers received many votes in other categories. 3.7% of the respondents said that star guard Tyrese Haliburton is the NBA's most overrated player, and 1.6% of those polled said young guard Andrew Nembhard is the NBA's most underrated player. Forward Pascal Siakam also received a vote for the most underrated player prompt.
In the non-player voting groups, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle received 2.6% of the vote in response to the question "Which current coach, aside from your own, would you least want to play for?" 2.3% of the players polled named Gainbridge Fieldhouse as their least favorite arena to play in.
Haliburton received at least one vote in several categories, including "Who’s the MVP?" and "You’re building a roster from scratch: Who are you going to sign first?" Andrew Nembhard received at least one vote in response to the question "Who’s the best defender?" while Carlisle was named when someone was prompted to answer "Which current coach, aside from your own, would you most want to play for?"
The entire survey, which goes deeper on all of these topics and more, can be found here.
