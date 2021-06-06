NBA Playoffs: Hawks Steal Game 1 Against 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 on Sunday.

The Atlanta Hawks came out on fire in Philadelphia against the 76ers during Game 1 of their second-round series.

The game got close at the end, but the Hawks held on to win 128-124 and Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 35 points and ten assists.

Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

