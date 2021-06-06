NBA Playoffs: Hawks Steal Game 1 Against 76ers
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 on Sunday.
The Atlanta Hawks came out on fire in Philadelphia against the 76ers during Game 1 of their second-round series.
The game got close at the end, but the Hawks held on to win 128-124 and Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 35 points and ten assists.
Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds.
Here are some Tweets about the game below.
The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
