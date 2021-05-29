NBA Playoffs: Hawks End First Half on a 22-3 Run Against Knicks
The Atlanta Hawks have a 58-44 lead at halftime in Game 3 against the Knicks.
The Atlanta Hawks have a halftime lead of 58-44 over the New York Knicks on Friday during Game 3.
They ended the first half on a 22-3 run.
Trae Young already has 14 points and ten assists at halftime, and Clint Capela has six points and nine rebounds.
Tweets from the game can be seen below from the Hawks' official Twitter account.
The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.