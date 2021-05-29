NBA Playoffs: Hawks End First Half on a 22-3 Run Against Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks have a 58-44 lead at halftime in Game 3 against the Knicks.

They ended the first half on a 22-3 run.

Trae Young already has 14 points and ten assists at halftime, and Clint Capela has six points and nine rebounds.

Tweets from the game can be seen below from the Hawks' official Twitter account.

The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

