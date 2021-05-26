NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Knicks
The Atlanta Hawks will visit the New York Knicks for Game 2.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks played the franchise's first playoff game since 2017 and won against the Knicks on Sunday 105-103.
The two teams will battle it out for Game 2 on Wednesday once again in New York City.
For the game, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks are 2-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.