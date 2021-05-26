NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the New York Knicks for Game 2.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks played the franchise's first playoff game since 2017 and won against the Knicks on Sunday 105-103.

The two teams will battle it out for Game 2 on Wednesday once again in New York City.

For the game, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 2-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

