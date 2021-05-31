NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Steps on Celtics' Logo
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.
Kyrie Irving had a wild night in Boston on Monday evening, scoring 39 points and leading the Nets to a 141-126 Game 4 win over the Celtics.
After the game, a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Irving, and that video can be seen below from Bleacher Report.
Irving also appeared to stomp on his old team's logo at center court after the game, and that video can be seen below from "Yournoc74" on Twitter.
Game 5 will be in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.