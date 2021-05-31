NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Steps on Celtics' Logo

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Kyrie Irving had a wild night in Boston on Monday evening, scoring 39 points and leading the Nets to a 141-126 Game 4 win over the Celtics.

After the game, a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Irving, and that video can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

Irving also appeared to stomp on his old team's logo at center court after the game, and that video can be seen below from "Yournoc74" on Twitter.

Game 5 will be in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

