NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets only scored 16-points in the first quarter of Game 1 on Saturday and were trailing by six points at halftime.
However, Kevin Durant and the Nets stormed back, winning the second half by 17-points and winning the game by a score of 104-93.
For Tuesday's Game 2 in Brooklyn, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and their official lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 9-point favoritets over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.