NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets only scored 16-points in the first quarter of Game 1 on Saturday and were trailing by six points at halftime.

However, Kevin Durant and the Nets stormed back, winning the second half by 17-points and winning the game by a score of 104-93.

For Tuesday's Game 2 in Brooklyn, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and their official lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 9-point favoritets over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

