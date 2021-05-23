NBA Playoffs: Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets and Celtics Game

The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Game 1 of their series on Saturday.

Irving is going up against his former team, the Celtics, which he played for as recently as the 2019 NBA season.

The All-Star point guard was wearing a super cool outfit before the game, and a picture of that outfit and other players on the Nets outfits can be seen in a post below from the official Nets' Twitter account.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

