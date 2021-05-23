Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets and Celtics Game

The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Game 1 of their series on Saturday.

Irving is going up against his former team, the Celtics, which he played for as recently as the 2019 NBA season.

The All-Star point guard was wearing a super cool outfit before the game, and a picture of that outfit and other players on the Nets outfits can be seen in a post below from the official Nets' Twitter account.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

