Pacers Fall To Defending Champs

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    The Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Finish Their Road Trip Strong Against The Indiana Pacers
    Publish date:

    The Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Finish Their Road Trip Strong Against The Indiana Pacers

    The Indiana Pacers lost 119-109 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in Indianapolis.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers lost the first two games of the new season by just one-point, and then in the game on Saturday night at home against the Miami Heat (they won) went to overtime. 

    It had been a series of three close games to start the season. 

    On Monday night, they hosted the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks who had control of the game the whole night. 

    The Pacers were unable to carry their momentum over from last game, and now fall to 1-3 after losing 119-109 in Indianapolis. 

    "We had the urgency in the fourth, but really good teams have the urgency to start the game," Malcolm Brogdon said post-game. 

    Brogdon began his career on the Bucks, and won the 2016 Rookie of The Year Award. 

    He finished with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists against his former team. 

    "We got some things to do better, we got some things to clean up," Rick Carlisle said post-game.

    Over on the Bucks side, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists. 

    He came just one assist shy of a triple-double. 

    "When he's attacking and scoring and finding three-point shooters that's when we're at our best," Mike Budenhozler said of Antetokounmpo after the game. "He had that extra gear tonight and we needed it."

    The Bucks improve to 3-1, and finished their road trip on a good note, after getting crushed by the Heat in Miami, they went into San Antonio to beat the Spurs and Indiana to take down the Pacers. 

    USATSI_17028134_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Defending Champs

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_16412931_168388303_lowres
    News

    Antetokounmpo To Antetokounmpo? Watch What The Brothers Did In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027513_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Of This Indianapolis Colts Star At The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_14136085_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Myles Turner Block Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot Off The Glass In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte Just Had An Incredible Move On Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17027169_168388303_lowres
    News

    Another Dunk? Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17027171_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Take To The Basket In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    2 hours ago