Pacers Fall To Defending Champs

The Indiana Pacers lost the first two games of the new season by just one-point, and then in the game on Saturday night at home against the Miami Heat (they won) went to overtime.

It had been a series of three close games to start the season.

On Monday night, they hosted the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks who had control of the game the whole night.

The Pacers were unable to carry their momentum over from last game, and now fall to 1-3 after losing 119-109 in Indianapolis.

"We had the urgency in the fourth, but really good teams have the urgency to start the game," Malcolm Brogdon said post-game.

Brogdon began his career on the Bucks, and won the 2016 Rookie of The Year Award.

He finished with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists against his former team.

"We got some things to do better, we got some things to clean up," Rick Carlisle said post-game.

Over on the Bucks side, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

He came just one assist shy of a triple-double.

"When he's attacking and scoring and finding three-point shooters that's when we're at our best," Mike Budenhozler said of Antetokounmpo after the game. "He had that extra gear tonight and we needed it."

The Bucks improve to 3-1, and finished their road trip on a good note, after getting crushed by the Heat in Miami, they went into San Antonio to beat the Spurs and Indiana to take down the Pacers.