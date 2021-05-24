NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Grizzlies are in Utah for Game 1 against the Jazz.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs and then they beat Steph Curry and the Warriors in the NBA's play-in tournament to make the regular playoffs.

It's safe to say that Ja Morant and his Grizzlies have earned their spot in the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed against the Utah Jazz who are the first seed.

The Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup on Sunday, and it can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz are 7.5-point favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

