Pacers Fall To The Bulls In Chicago
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Sunday 113-105.
The loss dropped the Pacers to 14-20 in their first 34 games of the season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls advanced to 20-10 on the season in 30 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets.
Caris LeVert led the way for the Pacers with 27 points, four rebounds and nine assists, and Domantas Sabonis also had a big game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.
Over on the Bulls side, Zach LaVine led the way with 32 points, four rebounds and five assists and DeMar DeRozan also had 24 points.
The Pacers will play their next game against the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis, and then take on the Bulls again (this time at home) on Friday.
