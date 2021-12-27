Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Pacers Fall To The Bulls In Chicago
    The Indiana Pacers lost their 20th game of the season on Sunday in Chicago against the Bulls.
    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Sunday 113-105. 

    The loss dropped the Pacers to 14-20 in their first 34 games of the season. 

    Meanwhile, the Bulls advanced to 20-10 on the season in 30 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets. 

    Caris LeVert led the way for the Pacers with 27 points, four rebounds and nine assists, and Domantas Sabonis also had a big game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. 

    Over on the Bulls side, Zach LaVine led the way with 32 points, four rebounds and five assists and DeMar DeRozan also had 24 points.   

    The Pacers will play their next game against the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis, and then take on the Bulls again (this time at home) on Friday.  

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

