NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers are in Dallas for Game 4 against the Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Clippers avoided falling down 3-0 by beating the Mavericks in Dallas in Game 3.

Now, they will try to tie the series up in Game 4 on Sunday night.

For the game, their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball