NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers are in Dallas for Game 4 against the Mavericks.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Clippers avoided falling down 3-0 by beating the Mavericks in Dallas in Game 3.

Now, they will try to tie the series up in Game 4 on Sunday night.

For the game, their starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

