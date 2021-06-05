NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup In Elimination Game Against Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers must win on Friday against the Mavericks to keep their season alive.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-0 in Dallas during their series against the Mavericks (the Mavs lead the series 3-2) and will play Game 6 in Dallas on Friday.

If the Clippers wants to keep their season alive, they will need to make that record 3-0 in Dallas for the series.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

