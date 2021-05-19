Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs for the play-in game.
The Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday night for a chance to make the regular NBA Playoffs.
In past seasons, neither team would have any chance at post-season play as they failed to be in the top-eight teams in the Western Conference on the last day of the regular season.
However, this season, with the play-in tournament, the winner of their game will get a stab at the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed.
The starting lineup for the Grizzlies has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites over the Spurs on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.
