NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road for Game 2 against the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Milwaukee Bucks will get another chance to grab a game in Brooklyn against the Nets at Barclays Center on Monday evening.

On Saturday night, the Bucks lost the first game of the series and will want to avoid a 2-0 hole before heading home to Milwaukee.

The Bucks have announced their starting lineup for the game, and their full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

